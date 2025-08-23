Guardia Civil Dismantles Violent Criminal Gang Operating in Los Alcázares





Murcia, August 23, 2025 — The Guardia Civil of the Region of Murcia, in collaboration with Los Alcázares Local Police, has dismantled a criminal gang accused of a string of violent robberies and thefts in the municipality. The operation, codenamed “Cofilatón”, led to the arrest of four suspects who now face charges including burglary (2 counts), robbery with violence (2 counts), theft (3 counts), illegal possession of weapons, threats, unlawful detention, assault, and membership of a criminal organization.

The investigation began last February after two violent incidents shook the town of Los Alcázares. In the first, a young man armed with a pistol forced his way into a caravan parked in Los Narejos. The occupants resisted, preventing the robbery. Minutes later, on a nearby beach, a hooded man attacked the driver of a car, striking him on the head with a pistol before stealing his mobile phone.

Following these incidents, the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police unit took charge of the investigation, gathering victim statements, analyzing security camera footage, and tracing the stolen phone. Evidence soon led to a first suspect—a young local resident with known criminal ties to three other individuals in the area.

According to investigators, the group operated in a coordinated manner, though its alleged ringleader—described as the most violent member—often acted alone.

The case took an unexpected turn when officers were alerted to a fight in an industrial estate in Los Alcázares. On arrival, patrols found the suspected leader injured, suffering knife wounds to his neck, back, and hand. He was immediately taken into custody. Investigators later determined that internal disputes had erupted within the gang: the man had reportedly been forced into a car against his will by other members before the altercation broke out.

Subsequent operations led to the arrest of the remaining suspects. The group is believed to have been responsible not only for home burglaries and bicycle thefts but also for more serious crimes involving intimidation and violence.

With these arrests, Operation Cofilatón has effectively dismantled a criminal organization that had been active in Los Alcázares, restoring a sense of security to the community.