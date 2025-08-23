More Than 1,500 Children Take Part in Orihuela’s 2025 Municipal Summer School





Orihuela’s Department of Education has released its end-of-program report on the 2025 Municipal Summer School, which welcomed more than 1,500 children aged 2 to 12.

Running under the theme “Orihuela and the Gateway to Time,” the initiative combined learning, sports, and social interaction, providing families with a safe and high-quality summer resource. “We wanted to promote coexistence, respect, creativity, and learning through play,” explained Councillor Pina.

A Journey Through History

The program’s guiding theme took inspiration from key stages of human history and Orihuela’s rich cultural heritage. Activities included dramatizations, workshops, cooperative games, alternative sports, and thematic dynamics, all tailored to suit different ages and developmental levels.

In Orihuela’s outlying districts, where groups were particularly diverse—ranging from toddlers to sixth-year primary pupils—activities were carefully adapted. Organizers created simplified and advanced versions of the same task, divided roles within games, and emphasized inclusive activities to ensure all children could participate, regardless of age or ability.

Widespread Participation

The Summer School was held across 16 educational centres in two phases: late July and early August. In total, 1,531 children took part—970 in the first phase (including 105 referred by Social Services) and 561 in the second phase (with 85 Social Services participants).

The program was supported by a large, qualified team: 54 monitors in the first phase and 34 in the second, reinforced by additional staff (8 in July and 6 in August) and 19 student interns during each period.

Families Voice Strong Approval

Feedback surveys showed high satisfaction among families: 72.2% rated the Summer School either 4 or 5 out of 5. Parents highlighted the dedication of the monitors, the quality of activities, and the safety of the facilities as key strengths.

Councillor Pina emphasized that the initiative had “more than fulfilled its objectives, giving children an enriching, educational summer while providing families with an essential tool for balancing work and childcare.” He expressed his gratitude to the monitors, the organizing company Diverty School, and especially the families “for trusting in this program and ensuring their children enjoyed a summer that was fun, stimulating, and supportive.”