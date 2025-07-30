Environmentalists Oppose Tourist Camp in Sierra Escalona Over Flooding and Conservation Concerns





The environmental group Friends of Sierra Escalona has formally objected to a proposed tourist campsite in the protected natural area of Sierra Escalona, citing serious environmental and safety concerns. The project, submitted by Orishas Trust SLU for a Declaration of Community Interest (DIC), aims to build a tourist facility across 33 hectares—half of which fall within environmentally protected zones.

According to the environmentalists, the proposed site overlaps with the Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA), part of the EU’s Natura 2000 network, and the Protected Landscape of Sierra Escalona and Surroundings. They warn that development in this area would threaten valuable ecosystems and traditional landscapes.

The land in question currently supports well-preserved almond orchards on traditional dryland terraces. The group argues that this cultural and agricultural heritage must be preserved, especially in a region already suffering from extensive conversion to irrigated farming.

Flood risk is another major concern. Over six hectares of the proposed site lie within a geomorphologically hazardous floodplain that channels water toward the nearby La Pedrera reservoir. One of the main gullies, which cuts directly through the project area, has forced the site to be split in two, connected only by roads. The environmental group describes building in such a vulnerable area as “reckless.”

Despite these concerns, a favorable preliminary report from the Generalitat was published on July 10, with the agricultural sector giving its approval as of June 16. However, the Ministry of the Environment noted that the proposal lacked sufficient agricultural detail and called for a more comprehensive and specific development plan.

Friends of Sierra Escalona continue to urge authorities to reject the project, emphasizing the need to prioritize ecological protection and public safety over tourism development.