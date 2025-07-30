Torrevieja City Council Removes Dangerous Palm Tree from Paseo Vista Alegre





Torrevieja, July 30, 2025 – The Torrevieja City Council, through its Department of Parks and Gardens, has removed a palm tree from Paseo Vista Alegre due to a hazardous tilt that posed a potential danger to pedestrians. The decision was made as a preventive safety measure to avoid accidents.

The tree removal was carried out without incident by Actúa, the company responsible for maintaining the city’s green spaces. The operation was carefully managed to ensure there were no injuries or property damage.

This action follows a recent incident where another palm tree in the same area was brought down by strong winds. In response, municipal technicians conducted a thorough inspection of nearby trees and identified one that showed signs of imminent collapse.

The Department of Parks and Gardens emphasized that maintaining the city’s urban trees is a top priority—not only to preserve Torrevieja’s green heritage but also to safeguard the well-being of both residents and visitors. Regular inspections and early interventions are ongoing to mitigate any potential risks.

Councillor for Parks and Gardens, Concha Sala, noted that many of the Phoenix dactylifera (date palms) along the promenade are between 60 and 70 years old, making continuous monitoring and conservation efforts essential. She confirmed that new palm tree plantings are also underway to preserve the iconic landscape of the area.