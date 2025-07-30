€2M CAM Building Set for €3M transformation into yet another Orihuela City Cultural Centre





Orihuela has officially regained one of its most iconic landmarks. This morning, Mayor Pepe Vegara signed the agreement with Luis Manuel Boyer Cantó, President of the CAM Foundation, finalizing the acquisition of the emblematic Caja Mediterráneo building. With this signing, the building becomes part of Orihuela’s municipal heritage, following a direct purchase by the City Council for two million euros.

“This is a significant day for Orihuela,” said Mayor Vegara. “We are reclaiming a space that has long been woven into our shared history. What was once a part of our collective life is now formally owned by all Oriolanos. It’s a source of pride to say that this beloved building is now public property.”

Matías Ruiz Peñalver, City Councillor for Heritage, underscored the importance of the acquisition, noting that the building holds deep symbolic and functional value for Orihuela. “The purchase ensures that its future use will always align with the public interest,” he stated.

Historically used for cultural, social, and educational events, the building is now set to become yet another multi-purpose public space as the Council plans to assign it several strategic uses to ensure that its facilities serve the Urban community to their full potential.

Following its €2 million purchase, the City Council is now developing a technical cost valuation for adapting the building for public use which, due to it-s complexity and scale, is expected to be in the region of €3 million

The project is expected to be included in the City’s 2026 municipal budget. “Our commitment is to keep this building at the heart of Orihuela life—as a space for community, education, and cultural development,” said the mayor. “That vision is the foundation of the new plans we are designing for its future.”

Mayor Vegara concluded by thanking the City Council’s departments of Procurement, Heritage, and Finance for their coordinated work in bringing this acquisition to completion.