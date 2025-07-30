President Toni Pérez Visits Newly Renovated Benferri Municipal Pool





Alicante Provincial Council President Toni Pérez visited Benferri recently to inspect the newly upgraded municipal swimming pool, accompanied by Mayor Luis Vicente Mateo and several provincial deputies. The renovation project, costing €554,642, was largely funded by the Provincial Council, which contributed 85% (€471,500), with the remaining amount covered by the Benferri City Council.

The improvements include expanding the pool from 25×12 meters to 35×16 meters, doubling its capacity and classifying it as a recreational or multipurpose pool. Additional enhancements involved a new overflow water system, a separate area for children’s and wading pools, and a shaded pergola zone.

Pérez praised the pool’s accessibility, sustainability, and its contribution to the town’s appeal. He emphasized that the Provincial Council supports all municipalities equally, regardless of political alignment, by providing funding that local governments can allocate as needed.

During his visit, Pérez also announced that under the expanded +Cerca 2025 Plan, Benferri will receive an additional €103,000, reinforcing the Council’s commitment to empowering local development across the province.