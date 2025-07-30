Woman Arrested at Elche Police Station on 122 Charges While Renewing ID





A 56-year-old woman who went to the Elche National Police Station to renew her personal documentation was unexpectedly arrested after officers discovered she was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Portuguese authorities.

The arrest occurred after staff involved in processing her renewal noticed potential irregularities and flagged the case to the Judicial Police Brigade. A check of international databases confirmed that the woman had been wanted in Portugal since 2015, prompting officers to detain her on the spot.

According to the National Police, the woman is accused of forging 122 official documents, including identity cards, residence permits, and medical certificates. She also faces charges of belonging to a criminal organization involved in large-scale document fraud.

Seven and a Half Years Behind Bars

The charges stem from a lengthy investigation that began in 2006. Portuguese authorities uncovered a fraudulent operation that illegally converted foreign driver’s licenses into Portuguese ones without following legal procedures. Investigators allege the woman played a central role in falsifying these documents, along with other permits.

Fraudulent Residence Permits and Medical Documents

Authorities also believe she was involved in schemes to secure illegal residence permits in Portugal for individuals living there without legal status. The operation included forging visas, stay extensions, and medical certificates for drivers, often based on false declarations and pre-fabricated documents. These activities were allegedly carried out with the help of others, forming what Portuguese courts have described as an illicit association.

Extradition Underway

Following her arrest, the woman was brought before the Central Investigative Court of Spain’s National Court, which will now oversee her extradition to Portugal. If extradited, she faces a prison sentence of seven and a half years for her role in the document forgery and criminal association.