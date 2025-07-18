Valencian Minister Calls for More National Police in Tourist-Heavy Torrevieja





Torrevieja, July 17, 2025 – Juan Carlos Valderrama, the Valencian Government’s Minister for Emergencies and Interior, visited Torrevieja today for a working meeting with Mayor Eduardo Dolón and the local Councillor for Security and Emergencies, Federico Alarcón.

During the meeting, Valderrama called on the Spanish government to increase the number of Guardia Civil and National Police officers in Torrevieja, highlighting that the city’s population multiplies by five during the summer due to tourism. He stressed the need for staffing levels to meet or exceed the national average for such high-demand areas.

Key issues discussed included:

Noise and Venue Safety : The regional government is working on a protocol to speed up sanctions against venues that cause excessive noise or pose safety risks due to overcrowding.

: The regional government is working on a protocol to speed up sanctions against venues that cause excessive noise or pose safety risks due to overcrowding. Training in Emergencies and Security : The Generalitat will enhance training through the Valencian Institute for Public Safety and Emergencies. A new Annual Training Plan will be published in the last quarter of 2025. It will include practical training in areas like drone operation, emergency communication systems (COMDES), and response to major disasters such as earthquakes.

: The Generalitat will enhance training through the Valencian Institute for Public Safety and Emergencies. A new will be published in the last quarter of 2025. It will include practical training in areas like drone operation, emergency communication systems (COMDES), and response to major disasters such as earthquakes. Extreme Fire Risk Alert : With a high fire risk alert in effect starting Friday, Valderrama urged municipalities to increase surveillance in forest areas, limit fire-risk activities (e.g., fireworks), and remind the public to report smoke or fire signs immediately via 112.

: With a high fire risk alert in effect starting Friday, Valderrama urged municipalities to increase surveillance in forest areas, limit fire-risk activities (e.g., fireworks), and remind the public to report smoke or fire signs immediately via 112. Recognition of Local Police: He praised the effective and coordinated response of Torrevieja’s local police in handling recent public disturbances that made national headlines.

Valderrama concluded by reiterating the urgent need for more national security personnel to ensure safety in a municipality with such a significant seasonal population surge.