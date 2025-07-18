Vox Appoints New Advisor to the Department of Culture in Orihuela





Vox has appointed Wifredo Danvila Del Barco, an economist specialized in public procurement, as a new advisor for the Department of Culture in Orihuela. The mayor, Pepe Vegara, approved his appointment through a formal decree, assigning him to the Citizen Services area at level 2, with part-time dedication and a gross annual salary of €12,360, distributed over fourteen payments.

This role was previously unfilled, so the total number of advisors remains unchanged at 23, with 17 for the People’s Party (PP) and 6 for Vox. Danvila will support Anabel García, who took over the Culture portfolio after the resignation of councilman Gonzalo Montoya. Sources close to Vox explained that the new appointment is meant to help implement fresh ideas and projects in the cultural area.

Danvila’s appointment comes in the context of previous advisory changes made by the local government. After controversy involving the previous Vox press advisor, Álex Ferrer, who was dismissed following the cancellation of funding to the Miguel Hernández Foundation, Belén Fabregat Giménez was brought in to fill the role. She previously worked in marketing at Radio Orihuela Cadena SER.

In the Department of Family, lawyer Juan Octavio Sempere was hired to replace Pascual Pertegal. The department, which was created at the beginning of the current term as part of a political agreement between PP and Vox, has faced criticism for its lack of visible activity, staff, and space.

It recently launched a Family Observatory with strong religious and anti-abortion tones, drawing further public and political criticism. Councilwoman María del Carmen Portugal, who heads the department, was also involved in controversy for requesting to maintain another teaching job while receiving a full-time public salary of €50,500 annually.

Meanwhile, another Vox advisor, Héctor Mateo Sigüenza, received a salary increase from €30,000 to €40,197 per year after moving from Basic Services (level 3, full-time) to Administrative Services (level 2).

Despite Vox’s earlier promises to reduce public spending on advisors and subsidies, the current total cost of advisors in Orihuela stands at €813,235, just under the legally established limit of €839,200 for cities of its size, as defined in a 2019 agreement between the PP and Ciudadanos.