Major success for security Forces as Italy’s Most Wanted Arrested in Orihuela Costa





Orihuela Costa, July 17, 2025 – In a major success for international law enforcement cooperation, during a carefully coordinated operation in Orihuela Costa, Spanish National Police have arrested Simone Bartiromo, one of Italy’s most wanted fugitives,.

The arrest highlights the effectiveness and professionalism of Spain’s security forces in keeping the public safe and tackling transnational organised crime.

Bartiromo, born in 1989, is said to be the leader of the Sorianello clan, a Camorra-linked criminal organization operating out of Naples’ Traiano district and connected to the powerful Secondigliano Alliance. He is accused of leading a major drug trafficking operation across Europe and is facing a 24-year prison sentence in Italy.

The arrest is the result of a complex and highly strategic investigation that spanned over 13 months. Spain’s National Police, with units from Alicante, Madrid, and Málaga, worked closely with Italy’s Carabinieri in Naples and the European FAST (Fugitive Active Search Team) networks. This exemplary coordination between national and international forces led to the successful location and apprehension of the fugitive.

Bartiromo had been hiding in a residential complex in Orihuela Costa, where he continued coordinating drug shipments through a network of associates in Málaga and Barcelona. These contacts were responsible for managing the logistics of transporting and distributing narcotics throughout Europe.

Thanks to diligent surveillance and intelligence sharing between FAST Spain and FAST Italy, authorities were able to narrow down his whereabouts. On Wednesday afternoon, officers moved in and arrested Bartiromo as he was leaving his residence and approaching a vehicle.

The operation underscores the vital role of Spain’s security forces in protecting society from dangerous criminal elements. Their tireless efforts and dedication not only led to the capture of a high-profile fugitive but also sent a strong message that Spain will not serve as a safe haven for international criminals.

Bartiromo, who played a key role in supplying cocaine to criminal groups across Europe, now faces extradition to Italy, where he will be held accountable for his crimes. His arrest marks a significant victory in the fight against organized crime and reflects the ongoing commitment of Spain’s law enforcement agencies to safeguarding public safety.