



Bonuses and promotions are common in the modern online casino sector, where intense competition means that casino sites have to do all that they can to stand out from the crowd.

Some of these bonuses can seem extremely attractive, with huge headline figures and apparently generous terms. Of course, in reality, they are rarely quite what they seem, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore them. As long as you understand how these bonuses work and are aware of the terms and conditions that apply to them, they can be a useful addition to your casino gaming.

Finding the best casino bonus for you depends partly on your preferences, but there are certain factors that the best bonuses have in common. To help guide you through the world of online casino bonuses, this article highlights promotions that we feel are the best available in 2023.

What types of casino bonuses are there?

There is a lot of talk of bonuses in the sports betting and casino world, but to understand what makes a good casino bonus, it is important to understand what types of bonuses are available and how they work.

Deposit match bonuses

The deposit match bonus is the most common form of online casino promotion. With one of these deals, a casino will guarantee to match the amount of your first deposit with them up to a quoted amount. Typically, these are 100% deposit match bonuses, so if you deposit £50, you will receive £50 in the form of bonus funds that can be used on the site’s games.

No deposit bonuses

This form of bonus promotion is rarer than the deposit match and is usually awarded to new customers who sign up for an account. As the name suggests, you don’t have to make a deposit to receive this bonus, although these bonuses are usually much smaller than a deposit match.

Free spin bonuses

If you like playing slots games, free spins bonuses can be an attractive way to boost your casino gaming. With a free spin bonus, you are given a select number of free spins, usually related to a specific slot game. If you land a win, your winnings will be treated as bonus funds and will be subject to the usual terms and conditions.

Check the terms and conditions

Every bonus offered by an online casino comes with terms and conditions and these can have a significant impact on how attractive or unattractive a promotion may be. There is no limit to the range of rules that a casino may draw up for a bonus, but these are the most common conditions:

Wagering requirements

This rule states that you have to wager the amount of your bonus a set number of times before you can withdraw it as cash. This wagering requirement can be as high as x40 or x50, and this makes it very difficult for any player to turn their bonus into withdrawable cash.

Time limits

It is standard practice for online casinos to impose time limits on bonuses. These limits could apply to the time between signing up and claiming a bonus or to the time which you have to satisfy the wagering requirements, but failure to stick to the limits will result in your bonus becoming void.

Banking rules

Another rule that sometimes catches people out relates to the banking method that you use. Some casinos will state that deposits made with certain banking brands, such as PayPal, Paysafecard or Skrill, do not count towards a bonus, which can be frustrating if you don’t check beforehand.

The best bonuses this winter

You may not agree with all of the bonuses on this list, but we feel that these offers are the ideal places to start if you are looking for the best casino bonuses this winter.

Magic Red Casino

Visitors to the Magic Red site can take advantage of a tiered bonus promotion. New players who make a deposit are rewarded with 20 free spins, with a x35 wagering requirement.

Mr Vegas

When you sign up to the popular Mr Vegas casino site, you can claim a deposit match bonus of 100% up to a maximum of £200. Simply deposit a minimum of £10 to receive your 100% deposit bonus match, along with 11 free spins to use on selected slot games.

Karamba

The Karamba casino site has an excellent welcome bonus that awards new players a 100% deposit match deal of up to £200. By registering for a new account at the site and depositing at least £10, you can claim the deposit bonus match and collect an addition 100 free spins reward.

Dream Vegas

For slot fans, there is an excellent welcome bonus deal at Dream Vegas. When you sign up to their site and make a deposit of between £20 and £200, you will earn a 100% bonus as well as 50 free spins to be used on the Starburst or Aloha slot games. If you deposit over £200, you will earn a bigger haul of 150 free spins, to be used on any NetEnt title.

Winomania

The Winomania site offers a simple to remember bonus deal with a 100% deposit match bonus of up to £100 and 100 free spins. To claim the bonus, you need to sign up to the site and make your deposit. The bonus funds and free spins will be automatically credited to your new account.

Bonuses and responsible gambling

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, bonuses can be a useful extra boost to your casino play, but they are nothing more than that. You should never sign up to a casino site simply because you were attracted by the headline figure of a bonus promotion. Claiming casino bonuses should be done responsibly and safely.

Casino gambling can be addictive and often those who are at risk of addiction are unaware of the dangers until considerable harm has been done. Casino gaming is not a route to riches or a solution to financial problems and should instead be regarded as an occasional leisure pursuit.