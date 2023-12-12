



Orihuela CF announced the dismissal of Óscar Sánchez as coach of the Vega Baja team, following a poor run of results in which they have gained just two points from the last 18, in group 4 of the Second Federation, and subsequently dropping down into the relegation zone.

Óscar Sánchez arrived at Orihuela in November 2021 when the team was playing in the Third Federation. He went on to guide them to promotion to the Second Federation finishing as champion in their group.

The club started the current season well but in the last 6 weeks the Oriolano team has not won a game suffering four defeats, three of them at Los Arcos, against Yeclano (2-3), Manchego Ciudad Real (0-2), Cádiz Mirandilla (2-4) and Linense (2- 0) along with two goalless draws away in Águilas and Estepona. The club was also knocked out of the Copa del Rey two weeks ago against Girona (2-5).

In a letter to fans, Eloy Moreno, president of Orihuela, said that he will take measures “that will help us achieve the objective of finishing the season in play-off positions for promotion” to add that “I am not here to settle for simply not being relegated, because if that misfortune happens, I will have failed and will make way for someone else to lead the club.”

After the last defeat against Estepona (2-0) last Sunday, Orihuela has dropped into the relegation positions, so the board of directors now say that, in the best interests of the club, they had little choice other than to dismiss Óscar Sanchez.