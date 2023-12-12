



The municipality has increased by more than 2,000 residents in one year and now becomes the fifth largest by population in Vega Baja

Guardamar del Segura has surpassed the barrier of 18,000 registered residents for the first time in its history. It now has a population of 18,512, 9,027 men (48.56%) and 9,485 women (51.24%). Approximately 34% are of foreign origin with the British community the largest. The data, which is still to be confirmed, has been sent by the Guardamar del Segura City Council to the National Institute of Statistics on 1 December of this year.

The pace of population growth has been important in the last year. If the figures are confirmed the municipality will have gained more than two thousand new residents in one year. Guardamar had 16,132 inhabitants as of January 1, 2022.

If this population growth is maintained Guardamar will exceed 20,000 residents in this term. It would also mean several changes. For example, the Council would increase to 21 councillors and the amounts received in state aid would be greater.

It would also surpass Rojales in number of inhabitants to become the fifth most populated city of the 27 municipalities in the Vega Baja, behind Torrevieja, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada and Callosa de Segura.

The expectation points to sustained growth. The municipality is now in an expansive phase of construction of tourist housing that in many cases becomes, in the medium term, permanent residence.

The last phases of the Raso project is being carried out, which is irreversibly transforming the northern shore of the protected lagoon of La Mata with buildings of various heights. Meanwhile, towers continue to be built on the right bank of the Segura in the river mouth and the El Mirador urbanisation has begun with 2,365 homes, next to Campo de Guardamar and almost as an extension of another macro-urbanization, that of Ciudad Quesada in Rojales.