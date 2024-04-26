In Friday’s Spanish news… Minor stands trial in relation to murder of 18-year-old, water reserves stabilising, and 190 firearms and more than 17,000 cartridges seized.
Plus, employment rate for Spain information will be published.
Spanish News Headlines
The trial is set to begin from today against a minor who stands accused in connection with the alleged murder of an 18-year-old
during Halloween in 2022.
Jesús Rosado Jiménez, aged 18, was stabbed to death a few metres from his house, in the Sevillian town of Palomares del Río, after receiving a brutal beating.
Another trial is pending, with a jury, against another alleged suspect, of legal age, who was placed in provisional detention, notified and without bail for the same case.
According to the latest weekly Hydrological Bulletin, the Spanish hydraulic reserve stands at 66.6% of its total capacity
(56,039 hm³), compared to 50.1% the previous year and 64.8% of the average for the last decade.
The reservoirs store 37,342 hm³ of water, increasing in the last week by 17 hm³ (0.0% of their current total capacity).
The Guardia Civil, within the framework of an investigation called operation “BLACKMAMBA”, has seized 190 firearms and more than 17,000 cartridges
of various calibres in two house searches located in the Pamplona Basin (Navarra). In the operation, one person has been investigated for the crimes of illegal possession of weapons and storage of ammunition.
Among the 190 firearms are handguns, shotguns, rifles, submachine guns, and large-calibre machine guns, apparently unusable. Likewise, more than 12,800 metal cartridges, more than 5,000 non-metallic cartridges, several grenades (hand, mortar and rifle) have been seized.
Business, Markets and Statistics
The week will end with the publication of the unemployment rate in Spain, which stood at 11.76% of the active population in Q4 2023.
At the same time, we will also know the March retail sales of the Spanish economy, key to determining the momentum of private consumption after growing at a year-on-year rate of 1.9% in February.
Friday is a big day for France as we will have the Paris 2024 Olympic flame handover ceremony, and Emmanuel Macron attends a citizens’ meeting on end-of-life care.
In the UK we will have reports from the Bank of England capital issuance, and GfK UK Consumer Confidence Barometer.
Things to Do
On Friday there is a film music tribute concert taking place in the International Auditorium in Torrevieja, specifically a tribute to the music of Morricone, Williams, and Zimmer, three of the greatest film score composers of modern times, arguably.
Also in Torrevieja on the same day, a dance festival will celebrate International Dance Day.
El Clot de Galvany, the nature reserve situated at the foot of the Gran Alacant hill, has organised a thematic visit with the name “Butterflies in El Clot” taking place on Sunday.
There will be fireworks in Alicante this weekend, Saturday night will be illuminated with a nocturnal mascletà in Florida-Portazgo and on Sunday it will be the turn of the fifth wind-suspended launch of the ‘Pólvora tot l’any’ cycle.
In Catral on Saturday a magic show, Vega Magica, takes place, then moving to Rojales the next day.
From Thursday and through the weekend, in the Murcia regional exhibition centre in Torre Pacheco, the Equimur horse show takes place.
And, talking of animals, although it’s a little far but in Tarifa in Cadiz, on Sunday, an emergency services dog show is taking place to celebrate those four-legged friends who dedicate their lives to helping humans stay safer in celebration of World Canine Rescuers Day.
Traffic and Travel
On the roads of Spain, an increase in traffic is expected on the main routes, national roads, and motorways towards rest areas, second homes and mountain areas.
Wednesday is a national holiday in Spain, a red day, celebrating the workers of the country, and as a result traffic will be busier in places.
Some people will take the week off, making this and next weekend busier, some will have a long weekend either this week or next, resulting in the same, and Tuesday and Thursday will be busy surrounding the holiday day.
