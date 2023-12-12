



The hotel occupancy of the Valencian Community during the Pont de la Constitucion and the Immaculada has achieved a real average occupancy of 75.91% in the hotels on the coast and 78.77% in the hotel establishments in the interior, according to the results from the survey carried out on December 11 by the regional tourism authority to a representative sample of hotels, both in the interior and on the coast of the Community, for the nights of December 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Some results that reflect that the employment forecasts handled by Turisme Comunitat Valenciana for this December bridge have been improved in the survey prepared last December 1.

Specifically, the hotels on the coast of the Valencian Community have registered an occupancy rate of 75.91%; 6.1 points more than expected. The highest occupancy was recorded by Benidorm, with 87.9% of its hotel places, 6.5 percentage points higher than forecasts.

The city of Valencia has achieved 72% of hotel occupancy, 7.5 points above the estimate, according to the survey conducted by Turisme at the beginning of the month; for the coast of the province of Valencia, excluding the city, the actual occupation was 61.37%, a figure that represents 0.9 points more than the forecast.

In addition, this latest survey shows that on the coast of Castelló the degree of occupancy by places in its hotels is at 68.96%; 8.1 points more than expected, and in hotels on the coast of Alicante, not including Benidorm, occupancy was 70.54%; 5.1 points more than expected.

The Minister of Innovation, Industry, Trade and Tourism, Nuria Montes, has assessed as “very positive” the employment data for the December bridge, which, “as we pointed out at the beginning of the month, have benefited from last minute reservations”.

Montes also highlighted that the “Valencian Community is once again consolidated as one of the most attractive destinations for tourists, who continue to bet on this region during these dates”, and congratulated the sector for the “intense work carried out for accumulate positive results throughout this year 2023”, offering sustainable tourist experiences, of quality, diverse and adapted to all kinds of demands.

For their part, hotels in the interior of the Valencian Community have also recorded good occupancy figures for this December bridge, which also exceed initial forecasts.

Thus, the survey carried out by Turisme CV shows that for the total of hotels in the interior of the Valencian Community, occupancy amounts to 78.77%; 3.3 points above the forecast at the beginning of the month.

By province, the hotels in the interior of Castelló had an occupancy of 76.6%, 3.1 points above the forecast; in the interior of the province of Valencia, occupancy was 84.24%, 1.2 percentage points higher than forecast, and the hotels in the interior of Alicante these days had an occupancy of 75.56%, which is 7.4 points above expected.