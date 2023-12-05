



Following a highly successful campaign last year, Specsavers Ópticas in Calpe has announced that they will be once again supporting the Akira Animal Sanctuary in Benissa over the Christmas period. They will be collecting sturdy toys, leads and collars for the dogs and are a drop-off point for anyone wanting to donate items for the sanctuary’s charity shop or market stalls. Books, bric-a-brac and clothes in good condition are particularly welcome. They are also fundraising for the charity in store and asking for donations in exchange for an eye test.

The shelter cares for up to 50 dogs at a time, which have usually been found wandering the streets, or if owners are not able to take care of them. This shelter depends on donations, sponsorship and fundraising to cover the costs of looking after and finding homes for the dogs that are in their care.

The team at Specsavers Ópticas in Calpe are all animal lovers and have chosen the Akira Animal Sanctuary to support as their Christmas Charity this year, after their highly successful campaign in 2022. They are asking customers and local residents to pop into the store during opening hours with donations, between the 1st of December and the 7th of January.

Store Director Chantelle Hayward explains, “Akira Animal Sanctuary does such a great job looking after stray and unloved dogs and finding them a forever home. With up to 50 dogs to take care of at any one time, costs for food, medicines and veterinary care can be very high. So, we want to help them again this year, by inviting people to drop off items for the dogs and for the charity shop.”

Optical Assistant Ilona Quadflieg adds, “We will also be fundraising and welcoming donations of 1€ for an eye test, as they are currently short of pergolas to give the dogs shade in the newly built play areas and plastic sand pits to act as splash pools during the summer. They are also fundraising to complete their new agility and training area and purchase the equipment needed. All of these things enrich the lives of the dogs, while they are waiting to be adopted.”

Last year, the generous Calpe community donated towels, blankets, two cooling blankets, dog leads, toys, medicine, approximately 75kg of dog food and €575 in cash donations. The store would love to exceed this great target in 2023 and are asking customers and local residents to come in and give generously. However, it is important to note that the charity do not need dog food or treats at this time.

Specsavers Ópticas Calpe is located in Avenida Ejércitos Españoles No. 6, Edificio Apolo VII, Local 22 (opposite Repsol). Comprehensive eye tests are free, but a donation to Akira Animal Sanctuary for the test would be gratefully received.

Opening hours are 09.30-19.00 Monday to Thursday, 09.30-17.30 Friday and 09.30-13.00 Saturday and you are welcome to drop off any items for the dogs during open hours.

You can find out more about Akira, or make a donation at www.akira-animals.com. You can also support the charity by donating or purchasing books at Akira’s Bookstall on Friday’s market in Moraira, or by visiting their charity shop, Monday to Saturday 10am to 1pm. You can also take part in one of their Christmas events. These include; Christmas Carols by Candlelight on Sunday 17th December at El Martillo bar and a Picnic & live music from the OK band on Wednesday 27th December in the Benissa campo.

Visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest Specsavers Ópticas and request an eye test.

Image: Lin di Stefano, President of Akira, with Chantelle Hayward, Director of Specsavers Ópticas in Calpe