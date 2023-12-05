



Atl Algorfa 1 – 1 C.D. Montesinos

An away draw is normally taken as “a good point” but in this case most of the travelling Monte support probably left the game somewhat disappointed.

The game itself was a rather drab affair, with not too many chances. It would be fair to say that the best of those chances for to C.D. Montesinos, although the 0 – 0 half-time score-line was, more or less fair.

The second half, with Willy not making any changes, started with a BANG! As that man again, Anderson, scored one of his trademark goals, with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box.

At this point, we all expected Monte to push on and score a second to kill the game.

Unfortunately, that was not the case as we appeared to defend deeper and rely on breakaways, always a risky strategy.

The referee, who had a decent 1st half, true to form for most ref’s at this level here in Spain, got card-happy in the second half. We actually lost track of how many cards he issued, but it was a small miracle that no red cards were issued.

Deep in injury time (ref’ played 10 minutes extra time), a cross to the Monte far post was headed goal-wards and despite Pablo in the Monte goal making a valiant effort, couldn’t stop it from going over the line for the equaliser.

It could have been far worse as Pablo pulled off an amazing save at the death.

Man of the match was Lucas, who put in a real shift in this game.

The point keeps us at the top and with no matches this coming weekend, the final match of 2023 will be in 2 weeks time, at home to another of the top clubs in this group, Albatera.

Vamos Monte!

Match report by Eddie Cagigao.

Photo’s by David Winder.

PLEASE MAKE AN EFFORT TO SUPPORT YOUR TEAM.

Consider buying a Season ticket for 35euro, which includes a free team shirt.

If you not already a member of the Full Monte Supporters Club, please see a Committee member with your application fee of 10euro, a bargain price especially with a 10% discount off meals at Triple Brew, Rojales.

If you wish to join or help the Committee, or wish to help setting up sound system at home matches, see any Committee member.

You can always email us at thefullmonte2011@hotmail.com. Also……check-out CD Montesinos on Facebook and JJ’s Predictor League

The Monte Mentals Walking Football Club of Los Montesinos, and The Cauldron Petanca Club in association with Torregolf.Eu, are Proud Supporters of The Full Monte and CD Montesinos.