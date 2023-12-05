



What a West End Party it was. Over four nights the audience joined in clapping and singing along to their favourite songs. At the end of the show they were all on their feet dancing in the aisles as the show came to an end with an Abba medley.

Comments from the audience were fabulous, really enjoyed it, amazing, such energy and enthusiasm.

Studio 32 would like to thank the Benijofar town hall for allowing us to book their theatre in the Cultural Centre at such short notice. In showing their appreciation, Lonee Hopwood and Linda Daniel presented a cheque for €1,000 to the Mayor and his wife, money that will be used to help the needy in the Benijofar area.

The cast are now taking a break over the Christmas period, returning on the 9th January 2024 to the Casa Contenta in Rojales, where they will begin the tasks of casting and rehearsing for their next production, the Pajama Game.

If you would like to find out more about joining Studio32 Musical Theatre Group please contact Linda 679 062 72 or go along to Casa Contenta, Rojales on Tuesday 9th January from 7.30pm.

The next show will be back at the re-furbished Cardinal Beluga Theatre in San Fulgencio on 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th May. Tickets will be available soon through our website (https://studiothirtytwo.org) at €12 each. More in formation on the Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/Studio32Musicaltheatregroup