



A Christmas shock for Orihuela Costa, the state of our parks, the roads, piles of Rubbish, Orihuela Costa in its worst ever condition in the history of Orihuela. No town Hall has had such a first 6 months in office this bad.

In Orihuela the parks are sad.

Without sport there is no life.

Without parks there is no progress.

Parks yes video games no.

Children without sports = Orihuela dies.

Playing is not a luxury, it is a necessity.

The children of Orihuela don’t even play hopscotch.

More parks, less roundabouts.

A lot of posturing and the parks full of holes.

A PARK A SMILE

WITHOUT SPORT THERE IS NO FUTURE

Fed up with corrupt people, we want parks with bushes

SOLUTIONS NOW! CHILDREN NEED TO PLAY