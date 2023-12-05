



Carlos Mazón demands from the central government a second runway for the Alicante airport after it achieved a “record” of 10 million foreign tourists…

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has demanded that Central Government builds a second runway for the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport that will allow him to deal with the increase in foreign tourists visiting the Valencian Community, who will foreseeably exceed the “record number” of 10 million by the end of the year.

Mazón has urged the central government to implement the master plan for the Alicante-Elche Airport and to provide a second runway “to better promote the Costa Blanca as a tourist destination” and allow it to absorb the increase in passengers and flights.

The president has said that he is “happy and hopeful” that by the end of the year there will foreseeably be more than 10 million foreign tourists who have visited the Valencian Community, a figure higher than that registered before the pandemic, in 2019.

The President gave as an example of the tourist projection the fact that the British company EasyJet will soon establish a base at the Alicante-Elche airport from where it will launch a total of 9 new air connections with the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and Czech Republic.

The president also spoke about the suppression of the tourist tax “which should never have been approved and which we have managed to prevent from coming into force.”

Pioneer sector

During his speech, Mazón also referred to the tourism sector of the Valencian Community as “mature, extraordinarily professional, advanced and pioneering”. Starting from this basis, he pointed out that this sector has the obligation to go further, “to optimize, improve, innovate and offer the best” and that to do so they will continue to have the Generalitat on their side.