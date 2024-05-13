



The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport continues to break records in what has been the best April in its history with 1,590,828 registered passengers; 10.8% more than in the same month of 2023.

The data, released this Monday, means that the provincial aerodrome once again exceeds the figure of one million passengers in thirteen of the last fourteen months.

The figures for the month of April position the airport as the fifth with the highest volume of passengers in the entire national network, behind Malaga (2,162,308 travelers) after surpassing the records of the airports of Gran Canaria, with 1.2 million, and Tenerife South, with less than 1.1 million (1,098,879). Similarly, El Altet is the aerodrome that experiences the greatest monthly growth compared to the previous April, surpassing the 10.6% increase achieved at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport.

International passengers continue to be the majority and contribute 1,365,202 travelers to the bulk of commercial operations, which represents an increase of 10.1% , according to Aena sources. National traffic has also registered an increase of 15.8% with 223,594 passengers.

Once again the United Kingdom leads the way in passenger numbers, with 552,320 travelers; followed by the Netherlands, with 102,913; Belgium, with 81,690; Germany, with 81,538; and Norway, with 71,056. The airport managed a total of 10,100 operations in April, an increase of 9.2% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The airport has now accumulated a total of 4,819,105 passengers during the first four months of the year, which represents a growth of 18.5% compared to the same period in 2023. In relation to operations From January to April, the Alicante infrastructure operated a total of 30,829 flights, 15.2% more than in the same months of the previous year.

This trend is also allowing us to predict, that the airport is heading towards improving the annual balance with which it closed the 2023 fiscal year, of 15.9 million passengers, since the months in which traditionally the highest passenger numbers will arrive are between June and September.