



It is time to promote this year’s Pink Ladies `”Walk for Life,” which this year reverts to the Playa Flamenca Promenade (in front of Surfers Bar) as the start and finish point.

The walk will take place on Sunday 2nd June, 10.30am for a 11.00am start, and the registration fee is €5. Each person registered will receive a bottle of water provided by Surfers Bar and a shoulder bag donated by Spain Property Shop SL.

You can register on the day or call into the AACC office at Flamenca Beach Commercial centre, or email info@pink-ladies.org

Torrevieja Pipes & Drums will be in attendance along with Simon Morton from Sunshine FM.

Sponsorship forms are available for all registered walkers should they wish to get their friends and relatives to sponsor them in the walk. All proceeds will be donated to the AACC to help in the fight against cancer.

This is the Pink Ladies biggest event of the year, and a fun day is had by all as the streets are a mass of Pink with young and old alike, some even bringing along the family pooch.