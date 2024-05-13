



Being part of the European Union was celebrated with a series of events this week, including the “Europe Day” Pétanque tournament, and various celebrations around the Eurovision Song Contest, but the highlight for many was the bringing together of all of these elements in a gala in the International Auditorium.

The free gala to commemorate Europe Day in Torrevieja, was held on May 9, and the star of the show was David Civera, who participated in Eurovision in 2001 with the song “Dile que la quiero” (Tell her that I love her), achieving a creditable 6th position.

Many of the attendees donned the traditional attire of their country, but many just went along to enjoy being part of the union that benefits everyone, this time in the company of music, song, and the occasional dance.