



The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and his head of the list for the European elections, Dolors Montserrat, will open the campaign for the European elections in Barcelona, and on the first official day of the campaign, Friday, he will visit Elche.

The opposition party has highlighted that it chooses Barcelona as the location to kick off the campaign because its candidate is Catalan.

On Friday, the first day of the campaign, Feijóo will be in Elche, and then go to Murcia, although presumably not taking the N-332 passing Torrevieja for risk that it might remind people that his predecessor President of the Government, Mariano Rajoy, failed to take action that the current President, Pedro Sanchez, has been criticised of, despite the latter actually making progress.

However, he could also ask Rajoy for advice on the area as he will be joining another former President, José María Aznar in a protest against the current Government.

On Monday, in the week that the Congress of Deputies approves the amnesty law, Feijóo will be in the city of Cádiz and in the afternoon, at a rally in Jérez.