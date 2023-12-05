Torrevieja is to be given 40,000 euro by the regional government thanks to a collaboration agreement between Turisme Comunitat Valenciana and the Torrevieja Council for the promotion the festivals of relevant tourist interest that were celebrated in the municipality this year.
Turisme Comunitat Valenciana allocates a total of 40,000 euro this year to Torrevieja Council to carry out collaborative marketing actions with the aim of promoting festivals of relevant tourist interest in the town.
The figure is of course a drop in the ocean compared to the 481,000 euro of tax-payers money that Torrevieja allocated to music festivals in the town, much of which went directly to marketing companies not even located in the region, let alone the town, 360,000 to Brilla Torrevieja and 121,000 to RBF, but none the less it is a contribution.
The 40,000 euro will go towards promoting such events as Semana Santa, Carnival, and the Torrevieja International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest.
Specifically, this year Holy Week in Torrevieja has been promoted with the design and printing of the programming, with the aim of offering information to users of tourist information services and social networks, distributing 2,000 units.
In addition, the Carnival in Madrid last January through a Street marketing campaign consisting of the development of a parade of about 100 people belonging to the carnival troupes in the surroundings of the Plaza de Callao in Madrid.
In addition, the 69th International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest that was held last July has been promoted with the edition of a promotional advertisement with audiovisual images that were broadcast on six screens in buildings in Madrid, as well as on social networks.
The objective of this campaign has been, firstly, to publicise the international nature of the Contest, and secondly, to enhance the image of Torrevieja as a destination that preserves its traditions, as well as reaching a middle-aged audience.
The post Torrevieja to get 40,000 euro for Tourism Promotion
first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - Torrevieja news and events
.