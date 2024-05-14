



Spanish airport operator AENA has issued a notice advising that from this week, access to the Long Stay Parking at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport will only be possible with prior reservation.

The change is active from 15 May 2024, and in the event of a booking not having been made, only the general parking facility will be available, and this costs more for a longer period of time.

You can download the AENA app, or parking.aena.es, sign up and book your parking at the airport direct, just do so in advance if you want to take advantage of the cheaper long stay facility.