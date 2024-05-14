



Catral Council has put out to tender the contract for the construction of School Number 2 in the town, with a budget of 8,510,458.72 euro.

A new school has been called for in the town for many years, as the Colegio Azorín, the only one in the town, has become too small due to the increase in students in recent years. In fact, the work was attempted to be carried out in the previous legislature but was left empty. Now, the government team hopes to attract companies and make this centre a reality in 2026.

It is a newly built centre, which will be located between the mouths of calles 1º de Mayo and Lucas Magro, on a plot that includes 11,624 m2, and is bordered on its three sides by a future pedestrian road. It is located in a currently undeveloped area, where reeds and vegetation grow. The pedestrian roads will have a surface area of ​​2,083 m2 and are classified as Primary Road Network (PRV). Thus, the land destined for this new centre will have a total area of ​​13,707 m2.

Regarding the school itself, it is planned to have Early Childhood Education units and Primary Education units, a dining room with capacity for 400 people in two shifts, a Special Education classroom and a large playground with enough capacity to house the 490 students that the new school is expected to have. The centre will consist of three large blocks arranged in an L shape.

The Infant’s area will be separated from the Primary area, with independent access and also with its own outdoor patio. All access will be from calle Comunidad Valenciana. On the right side of the main entrance there is a one-story body that will house the dining room, kitchen and services. Access to the dining room will be carried out independently for Primary and Infant. A small one-story body will also be built that will contain the secretariat, the secretary’s office and the general store, and will be connected to the rest of the building by a corridor. The gym will also be attached to this block, which will give all the free space in front of that L-shaped building that will be used as a playground.

The execution period once the contract is awarded will be 18 months, to which another two must be added due to the need to adapt the land to be able to proceed with the foundation of the building, although companies could reduce this period in their offers.

It is expected that on May 20, the contracting table will proceed to open envelope 1, which contains the administrative documentation. That same day, envelope 2 will also be opened, with the technical documentation, which the Council’s technical services will have to evaluate. According to the announcement of the document itself, it will be on May 27 when the financial offer will be opened, and, from that moment, there will be an award proposal.