



SC Torrevieja went back to the top of the table after defeating UD La Coca-Aspense A 2-0 on Sunday, with goals from Gonzalo and Omar, in temperatures that hit 27 degrees in the Valencia 1st Regional G8.

Gonzalo broke the deadlock after 70 minutes after coming off the bench, with Omar sealing the three points on 82 minutes, following an assist by Hucha.

Torry’s bid for the title received a boost, following Pinoso CF A losing 2-0 against Aspe UD A, so they now head the table on 53 points after 22 fixtures.

Pinoso CF A sit second on 51 points, UE Crevillente FB A are third on 50 points, and CF Sporting de San Fulgencio fourth on 48 points.

CD Montesinos have 45 points in fifth spot, after suffering a 2-0 defeat against CFE Il-Licitana Raval.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group16 SC Torrevieja CF B suffered a 2-1 defeat against Formentera CF. Formentera CF scored goals at the beginning of each half, with Marcus netting for Torry.

Guardamar Soccer top the table on 59 points (P22), ahead of Callosa Deportivo CF B (49), CF Sporting Albatera (47), and CF Sporting Orihuela Deportivo (45).

Bottom club Atletico Crevillente remain on 5 points, after suffering a 9-0 defeat against Sporting Saladar.

Sunday’s Results: 1st Regional Group 8. Aspe UD A 2-0 Pinoso CF A; CFE Il-Licitana Raval 2-0 CD Montesinos; SC Torrevieja CF A 2-0 UD La Coca-Aspense A; Alguena CF 3-2 Sporting Dolores CF A; CF Atletico Algorfa 2-3 UE Crevillente FB A.

2nd Regional Group 16: CD San Fulgencio A 0-0 CD Benijofar; CF Formentera 2-1 Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B; Guardamar Soccer CD A 4-0 CD Altet; Atletico Crevillente 0-9 Sporting Saladar; CF Sporting Albatera 3-0 Callosa Deportivo CF B.