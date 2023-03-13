



The IES Los Montesinos ‘Remedios Muñoz’ organised by the FP Gastronomic Days, took place in the Vega Baja town this month.

“It is a very special event, that was open to all members of the public, so that they could learn about the FP Cooking cycles and Restoration Services that are taught at IES Los Montesinos,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron, who opened the event.

The conference was attended by professionals from the entire Valencian Community, including one awarded with a Repsol Sun, a world champion and a Michelin Star.