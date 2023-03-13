



A total of 231 drivers face the courts across Valencia in February for carrying out actions deemed so serious that they constitute a criminal offence.

It should be noted that the vast majority of traffic offences are dealt with administratively, in so much as they result in a fine, and the loss of points. It is only when the offences are considered particularly severe that they are dealt with by the Penal Code, criminal offences that can result in prison.

Across the Valencia region, 90 drivers were taken to court in February for driving without a permit or licence, 124 for doing so under the excessive influence of alcoholic beverages, 9 for reckless driving, 2 for excessively high speeding, 1 for leaving the scene of the incident, and 5 for driving with drugs in the body.

In the province of Alicante, 28 people were reported for lacking a permit or driving licence, 34 for driving excessively under the influence of alcohol, 3 for reckless driving, 1 for abandoning the scene of the incident and 1 for speeding to such an extent it would be criminal.

In the Valencia province, 46 drivers were prosecuted for lacking a permit or licence, 67 for driving under the excessive influence of alcohol, 6 for reckless driving, 4 for driving with drugs in their bodies and 1 for excessive speeding.

In Castellón, 16 drivers were prosecuted for lacking a permit or licence, 23 drivers for driving under the excessive influence of alcohol and 1 for driving with drugs in their bodies.