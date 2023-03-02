



Whilst the current local government of Torrevieja are set on demolishing what few green areas remain in the town, an opposition candidate for mayor in the May elections has presented ambitious plans that his party would implement if they are elected.

Pablo Samper, candidate for mayor as leader of the Sueña Torrevieja group, has publicly presented an ambitious project for the remodelling of the area of the Parque de la Estación, the Acequión canal area and the area adjacent to the Alzheimer’s Residence Centre, which in the words of Samper “will totally change the image of Torrevieja and the Acequión neighbourhood in an area of 40,000 square metres of new green areas, playgrounds, areas for family leisure and our elders, as well as the remodelling of the skateboard track and the creation of an underground parking that will facilitate the annex to it, all respecting and improving the already known area of bar and leisure present in the park ”

Samper affirms that “it is an exciting project in which we have been working for years and that would be launched when we are in government. In Sueña Torrevieja we work with facts, with realities, we want to make Torrevieja a more modern, more familiar and more pleasant city”.

The remodelling project would also have a recreation of our origins and our essence, such as the creation of a salt route on foot that would run through part of the Acequión channel to near the area of the Salinas de Torrevieja, and an area enabled for the practice of yoga, Taiichi and Pilates.

In the words of Samper, “it is a project for people between 0 and 99 years old, for all of Torrevieja as a whole: for our little ones playing in the playgrounds, for parents enjoying a rest area while their children play, for young people practicing skateboarding, as well as for the older ones in their areas enabled for bio-healthy circuits”.

Torrevieja had a railway line that was introduced in 1884, but closed down in the late 1970’s. The station building is still present, along with some remnants of the past, and is currently an exhibition hall, although it is seldom used. Alongside, there is a skatepark, which is enjoyed by the younger locals (despite the town hall not noticing their own signs which prohibit skating!).