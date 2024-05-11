



The Mojácar Costarítmica team from the Municipal Sports School continues its meteoric rise to being among the best gymnasts in the province, once again winning numerous medals, this time in the last competition held in Níjar.

In this competed for final, six of the Mojácar Costarítmica teams managed to be medallists. Three more podium places were also achieved by the four participating gymnasts in the individual category

A total of nine more medals are added to the already sizeable record of Costarítmica Mojacar: four gold medals in the “pre-benjamín” (under-8), “benjamín” (under-10), infant and cadet categories; two silver medals, one in the benjamín individual category and the other, also individual, in the infant category, and to complete the podium, two bronze medals: one in the “alevin” (under-12) category and the other in infant 1.

The CUP Costa de Almería circuit season comes to an end with this competition and the result could not be more satisfactory since they are among the best classified in the province

Medals for which they have fought from start to finish, which gives them even more value and gives the scale of the Mojácar rhythmic gymnastics teams’ technical and sporting standing, despite the young age of the gymnasts.

It has to be taken into account that in the practice of this sport, coordination, flexibility and grace are valued, as well as a great deal of discipline, perseverance and teamwork being essential.

For their coach, María del Mar Montoya, the most important thing is that the girls have a happy learning experience and their well-deserved reward after having spent so many months working.

Although the end of the classes at the Mojácar Municipal Sports School is now drawing near, they still have one last effort left. The cadet and infant teams have classified for the regional championship after having won a gold medal in the provincial championship and with it their automatic pass to the regional championship.

The athletes are feeling good and their spirits are high. Let’s hope that the result in this Andalucían meeting is equally as good. In any case, it can be said that the 2024 academic year will close with an optimal result, being able to surpass last year’s with a total of 24 medals.

Excellent numbers for a team that is showing promise and that will undoubtedly create new fans and encourage the practice of rhythmic gymnastics in Mojácar.