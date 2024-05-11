



The Alicante Civil Guard have arrested a 36-year-old man for two crimes. The first was against road safety in that he was driving his truck while six times over the permitted alcohol level; the second for a serious disobedience when he failed to immobilise his truck.

The driver was stopped by the Alicante Civil Guard, while carrying out a transport control on the AP-7 highway, in an area within the municipality of Orihuela, He was driving an articulated. On carrying out a breathalyser test the agents verified that the driver had six times the permitted alcohol level. The agents immobilised the vehicle at the scene.

Just after noon on the same day, they verified that the immobilised vehicle had continued its trip without having been authorised to do so. The driver was eventually located and intercepted on the A-7 highway, near Elche.

Verifying that it was the same driver, they arrested him for two crimes against road safety and another of serious disobedience, for the violation of the immobilization order.

Traffic data for the month of April

During the month of April 2024, a total of 212 drivers were brought to justice for crimes against road safety: 80 for driving without a permit or license, 113 for driving under the effects of alcohol, 2 for speeding, 10 for reckless driving, 1 for leaving the scene of the accident and 6 for driving with drugs in their system.