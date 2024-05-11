



The Acelera Pyme Office of Cámara Orihuela is organising a new information day aimed at Oriola companies in the tourism sector in which they will provide details of the different lines of aid and subsidies that are available for the development of the activity, titled ‘2024 Aid for the Tourism Sector.

The day will focus on offering useful and practical information about all the aid and calls that tourism companies that carry out their activity in this very important sector can access.

The session will take place on Thursday, May 16, and will provide information on the aid and subsidies available to the sector. Interested companies may register through the website www.camaraorihuela.es. More information is available by calling 966743502, or by email. accelerationyme@camaraorihuela.org .