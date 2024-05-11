



Welcome ladies and gentlemen and thank you for supporting smiling jack’s golf society.

Well what a fantastic golf course we just played. The course was in excellent condition, and we were so looked after by Roda golf. Big thanks to you all. A big thank you also to Lisa for looking after us at the great Smiling Jack’s s well as a special thank you to our Julie on her birthday eve for taking the time to dish up our great food yet again.

Now for the scores. It seems we were all afraid of the easy par 3’s.

In second place with a respectable 33 points was Neale west, well done but no cigar.

Our winner today with 37 points and a new Smiling Jack’s golf handicap of 10 is Mr Vice Tiny Isaacs, well done mate.

The winner of the famous Blue Johnny was Blue Johnny Bob

The winner of the raffle, which is a free Smiling Jack’s golf day, donated by the Ger, was Richard Lintott who donated the prize to Bob, great gesture mate.

Our next outing is at the wonderful Altaona on Thursday 13 June.

Once again, a big thank you for supporting Smiling Jack’s Golf Society

El Presidente