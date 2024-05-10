



Having obtained the necessary permissions from both the civil and military authorities, our drone pilot took flight this week over the new Lagoons Village development in Torrevieja to track the progress.

With now less than a month before the road is scheduled to reopen, you can see how the “wibbly, wobbly road” is taking shape, and how the new roundabouts will provide access and egress to the new urbanisation.

Towards the end, you can even see how the runways are now mapped out for the new Torrevieja Airport… Okay, that bit isn´t real, but it does actually look like it!

The new Lagoons Village is between the Jardin del Mar urbanisations and La Siesta, in an area known as La Hoya, and is adjacent to the CV-905 road which runs from Torrevieja to Quesada.

If you would also like to take a trip at road level along the wibbly, wobbly road just before it closed down for the work, you can also do that on the video below, and see how things have changed so far.