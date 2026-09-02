



Pupils at Nuestra Señora de Loreto school in San Javier will begin the new academic year in temporary classrooms after the discovery of 250 swift nests delayed a major roof replacement project.

Twelve classes of fourth, fifth and sixth-year primary pupils will be relocated when the school year begins on September 8. The move will allow waterproofing and roofing work to continue without interrupting lessons or exposing classrooms to problems during periods of rain.

Four fourth-year classes will be accommodated at La Paz school, while eight fifth and sixth-year groups will use facilities at the San Javier Music Conservatory and the Official Language School.

Buses will collect the affected children from Nuestra Señora de Loreto each morning and transport them to their temporary classrooms. They will be returned to the school at the end of the day, where the usual lunch service will remain available.

The arrangements were announced by Luis Gómez, the regional government’s director-general for educational centres and infrastructure, following a meeting with council representatives, school managers and members of the parents’ association.

Gómez said the temporary relocation would enable contractors to complete the work as quickly as possible, allowing pupils to return once the building was ready.

The roof project was delayed after workers discovered approximately 250 swift nests. The protected birds have since been transferred to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre under the supervision of the regional environment authorities.

The €800,000 project involves replacing 2,410 square metres of roofing across the school’s three buildings and the structure housing its gas tank.

Solar panels with a generating capacity of 30kW will also be installed for the school’s own consumption. The panels are expected to reduce its electricity bill by around 30%.

The improvements are designed to strengthen insulation and lower indoor temperatures by as much as eight degrees, creating more comfortable conditions for pupils and staff while reducing energy costs.

The work forms part of the Murcia regional government’s Energy Efficiency and Bioclimatic Conversion Plan. The wider programme includes 166 projects at schools and secondary education centres, supported by a total budget of more than €48 million.

Regional officials say more than half of the programme has already been completed. However, at Nuestra Señora de Loreto, the unexpected discovery has left families facing temporary transport and classroom arrangements at the beginning of the new term.