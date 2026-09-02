



Esatur XXI is the only company to submit a bid for the new contract to manage Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre, International Auditorium and floating museums.

The company currently provides the service jointly with Mediapro and could retain control of the town venues under a contract worth €2.93 million for its initial one-year term.

The agreement may be extended annually for a further three years, potentially allowing Esatur to manage the facilities for four years.

The tender was launched by the Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture. According to minutes from the Contracting Committee, Esatur’s offer was the sole proposal received before the June 12 deadline.

The committee subsequently confirmed that the company had provided the required administrative documentation and unanimously admitted it to the tender process.

Esatur’s technical proposal, including its planned programme of activities, must now be assessed by a committee of experts before the contracting procedure can advance.

The agreement represents the complete outsourcing of a substantial part of Torrevieja’s principal cultural facilities.

At the Municipal Theatre and International Auditorium, the successful contractor will be responsible for programming and booking performances, organising conferences and staging cultural and educational activities.

The contract also covers venue supervision, maintenance, cleaning, security, technical assistance, publicity, audience development and ticket sales.

At the city’s floating museums—the S-61 Delfín submarine and Albatros III patrol boat—the company will manage opening and closing, visitor access, ticketing and the provision of cultural information by specialist staff.

The tender has an annual budget of €2,931,882.70, including VAT. This comprises a taxable base of €2,423,043.55 and €508,839.15 in VAT.

When the possible extensions and anticipated ticket revenue are included, the contract’s total estimated value rises to €10.35 million before VAT. The calculation includes €2.42 million for the service each year and a further €164,859 in projected annual ticket sales.

The new contract was provisionally scheduled to begin on September 1, 2026, or the day after it is formally signed. It could not start before the existing agreement, including its third extension, expired on August 31.

The Municipal Institute of Culture says placing all the services under unified management will create a single point of coordination and allow closer cooperation between the venues.

The contract also provides for the transfer of eligible employees from the current service. Labour costs have been calculated using the latest national collective agreement for educational leisure and sociocultural activities, together with separate agreements covering services such as security.

If Esatur successfully completes the remaining stages and receives the final award, it will continue managing Torrevieja’s leading cultural venues under a broader contract that could remain in force for up to four years.