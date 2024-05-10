



Construction of new properties in the Alicante province has slowed down in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the last quarter of 2023, with statistics from the Alicante College of Technical Architecture (COATA) showing that the commencement of 1,779 new home builds has been registered, 5% less than in the fourth quarter of 2023 (1,870 homes) and 12% less than in the first quarter of last year (2017).

Orihuela is once again the town with the most activity with 265 homes started, followed by Torrevieja (pictured), which already leads the charts for the number of vacant properties, with 248 new builds, followed by the provincial capital, Alicante, with 206.

In fourth place, at a considerable distance, is San Miguel de Salinas with 109, the fifth Pilar de la Horadada with 106.

“As we indicated in recent quarters, the figures have been decreasing little by little since the middle of last year, showing signs of exhaustion of activity. We have accumulated three consecutive quarters in which the number of homes decreases compared to the previous one,” commented the president of the College of Technical Architecture of Alicante, Carlos Casas.

“The number of homes started in the last 12 months,” continued the president of COATA, “has also suffered a drop, standing at 8,545 homes, which, although it is a level close to maximums, will be difficult to maintain in the future. coming quarters, since the second quarter of 2023 recorded extraordinary data”, he concluded.