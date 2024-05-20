



A magnificent 0-0 draw in Barcelona in the second leg of the promotion playoff to 1RFEF against Badalona Fitur was spoiled by racist insults toward an Orihuela player by the home side’s assistant coach.

With Orihuela holding a narrow 1-0 advantage from last Sunday’s match at Los Arcos, and with Badalona running out of time, in the 88th minute, Badalona Futur’s second coach, José Campos Varela, referred to one of the Scorpion players as a “shitty Moor”, at which point a melee broke out between the players.

One of the Badalona Futur fans, dressed in a grey hood, also threw an open bottle of water over staff sat on the Oriolanos bench, an action that ended with the expulsion of a member of the Orihuela CF coaching staff for giving chase.

The match was held up for about 5 minutes with the referee eventually restoring order. It was resumed after the expulsion of Badalona’s assistant coach and, with Orihuela able to see the rest of the game out, they were able to celebrate their place in the play-off final alongside the fans and family who had travelled to the Hipòlit Planàs in Vic.

With just ten teams now remaining, the draw for the 5 finals, the winners of which will be promoted to the First Federation will take place on Monday afternoon in Madrid.

Also in the hat alongside Orihuela are: Betis Deportivo Balompié, Pontevedra CF, CD Numancia de Soria, Marbella FC, UD Logroñés, Yeclano Deportivo, Zamora CF, UD San Sebastián Reyes, Barakaldo CF