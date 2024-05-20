



Industrial action by Air Traffic Controllers could have an impact on flights to and from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport all of this week, although minimum service requirements dictate that disruption should be minimal, unless something else causes additional impacts.

Alicante airport also has overnight runway closures scheduled, but the activity should not affect flights unless there are delays.

A military operation is set to take place in the south of France and includes missile firing over the Bay of Biscay.

Military operation DURANDAL 2024 will take place between now and the 14 June, but commercial flight impact is set to effect three days during the period, dates which have not yet been published, other than they will be on weekdays.

A separate military exercise, operation KRYPTON 2024, is also scheduled to take place over the Bay of Biscay.

The Russian Navy are also carrying out exercises and there are also military activities scheduled for Italy and Finland.