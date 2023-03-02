During 2019, 40% of traffic offences committed throughout the European Union went unpunished, either because the offender was not identified or because payment was not made. Thus, the European Commission is planning to end this situation of impunity, so that all drivers who commit serious offences on the roads are identified and pay. This week, a battery of legislative proposals were presented in the European Commission to modernise the rules on driving licences, improve road safety and enforce the objective of zero deaths on the roads of the EU by 2050, the so-called “road to zero”. To achieve these goals, one of the measures presented was that the withdrawal of the driving licence would become effective in all EU countries. Taking into account the applications of the current jurisdiction, the withdrawal of the driving licence for extremely serious behaviour is only effective in the case that the offence was committed in the member state that issued the licence. Therefore, the Brussels approach makes it possible to request the withdrawal of the card from the issuing country in the case of these breaches. In addition, the proposals suggest an accompanied driving system for 17-year-olds, and the creation of a digital permit valid throughout Europe. The Commission’s plan proposes that 17-year-olds can get a driver’s licence for cars and trucks, although they will have to drive accompanied until they are 18 years old. The community executive qualifies this measure successfully in the cases of Austria and Germany with B permits, since it allows young people to gain experience behind the wheel with the supervision of an adult. Although many UK drivers will remember driving a vehicle with a provisional licence, accompanied by a full licence holder, this is not normal practice across Europe, and is not permitted in Spain, where learner drivers may only be accompanied by a qualified instructor. On the other hand, Brussels proposes the introduction of a digital licence valid in all EU countries to facilitate the recognition of driving licences among member states. Thus, “it will be much easier to replace, renew or exchange a driving licence, since all the procedures will be done online,” they say. The post Brussels plans Europe-wide Clampdown on Offending Drivers first appeared on N332.es - Driving In Spain.

