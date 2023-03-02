



The Almoradí local council has awarded the contract for a new school, CEIP Number 4, to the company PEFERSAN SL for 7,451,537.30 euro.

The new school will have classrooms for both infants and Early Childhood Education, as well as for Primary level, in a centre designed to lessen the current burden on the town’s education system due to lack of space.

The building will be constructed on a plot of land located on the road that connects the town with Algorfa, with 17,000 square metres are allocated with ​​6,000 metres for the building itself, the rest of the space will be used for recreation areas, accesses and other facilities, and for the installation of solar panels to promote self-consumption.

The term of execution of the works is 24 months, once the necessary administrative protocols have been concluded.