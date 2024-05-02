



In an unforgettable trip to the past, full of nostalgia, music and fun, the acclaimed “Musical of the 80s & 90s” arrives at the Municipal Theatre in Torrevieja on May 10, 11 and 12 .

With four scheduled performances, this theatrical experience promises to captivate the people of Torrevieja and transport them back to a memorable past.

A visit to Torrevieja saw its director, screenwriter and producer, Antonio Martín, join with the Councilor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, and Lalo Díez, director of Musical Event Management, to provide details of the concert which combines live music, dance and an exciting plot.

Martín said that the musical tells the story of an emotional reunion between high school friends after 25 years, at the opening of the “La Movida del Bacalao” bar. Through their meeting the audience will witness how the passage of time has transformed the lives of these friends, but at the same time, how they remain true to themselves in the depths of their hearts.

“The audience feel that they leave the musical 25 years younger, singing, dancing and happy and that is what fills us with such enjoyment, and what differentiates this musical from other shows; in addition, of course, to the production and technology that it entails with transparent screens that move throughout the stage,” he said.

With a cast of 12 singers and dancers, the musical features the biggest hits of Spanish and international pop, as well as many summer songs that marked an era in the 80s and 90s. This amalgamation of music and emotions ensures an experience that will resonate in the hearts of all attendees.

It offers impressive transparent LED screens, dazzling lighting, vibrant costumes and immersive sound, the 80s & 90s Musical offers an incomparable visual and auditory experience.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the sounds and emotions of the 80s and 90s. Tickets can be purchased through the website: culturatorrevieja.com