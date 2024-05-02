



Orihuela National Police officers have arrested a 38 year old man, of Spanish nationality, as an alleged perpetrator of the robbery of a jewellery store. The events took place on Tuesday evening when the establishment was closing.

Although an employee tried to prevent him from entering, he threatened him with a screwdriver, managing to get inside and steal a display card of jewellery with which he then fled.

However, the robber was then chased by three members of the public, who managed to snatch back the stolen items and give chase.

Although he managed to escape he was caught in a photograph that revealed his clothes and characteristics.

Officers were deployed in the area, eventually managing to arrest him at Orihuela station where, having lost his car keys in the chase, he was attempting to board a train out of the city.