



Councillor for Festivities Rosario Martinez Chazarra, announced that everything is ready for the Tribute to the Torrevieja May Fair, to be held in the town from 9 to 12 May, in the Parque de la Estación.

Rosario said that, like last year, the Parque de la Estación will have a regulated capacity and will be modified to house a stage and six booths for “No, ni ná”, “Los Justitos”, “Entre Amig@s”, “La última y nos vamos”, “Las Lolas” and the House of Andalusia “Rafael Alberti”.

The park and the booths will have the same musical thread with the performance of DJ’s that will enhance the atmosphere across all three days.

MAY FAIR PROGRAM

Thursday, May 09th:

19:00h: Opening of doors and Inauguration

20:00h: Dance Academy “QK” and Dance School “Paya’s”.

21:30h: Fireworks

Friday May 10th

20:00h: Dance Centre “Arantxa Blanco” and the Municipal School of Dance with Nuria Girona.

Saturday 11th May

20:30h: “Mery Dance Academy” and “Soul Dance”.

During the period of the fair, the Local Police has warned of traffic diversions around the Parque de la Estación on Avenida de la Estación (between Avda. Diego Ramírez and C/Greco) and Greco Street (between Avda. Estación and C/Portalicos).