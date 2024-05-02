



The Museu de les Ciències presents the new exhibition ‘The Moon at your fingertips,’ part of the 2024 programming dedicated to space, that will continue with the exhibitions ‘Mediterranea’ (May 8) and ‘Up to Space. Space Mission’ (May 16)

The head of Education and Communication of the European Space Agency (ESA), Sandra Benítez, will host the conference ‘Exploring the Universe to better protect our planet’ on Wednesday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m.

‘The Moon at your fingertips’ provides a tour of the Earth’s only satellite from the first observations to the new ones. space missions that point towards it, passing through the event that marked the first step of a human being on its surface. The exhibition has been carried out thanks to the collaboration with AVANQUA, the Obra Social “La Caixa” Foundation and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Structured in four thematic areas, the visitor will learn about ‘The Moon through history’, which shows the interest that this satellite has always aroused in humans, with records of astronomical observations dating back to prehistory. Among the pieces on display, is a replica of a Galileo Galilei telescope.

The second theme, ‘The Moon in data’, is dedicated to better understanding the lunar structure, the composition of the soil and the lunar landscape (craters, dark and light areas), the phases of the Moon, among other aspects, that the public Discover through different interactive and audiovisuals.

In ‘Lunar Exploration: Past and Future’, NASA missions are covered from the mythical Apollo to the current ones. A replica of the command module seat of the Apollo 11 mission is on display, the vehicle that sheltered the astronauts during most of the mission: launch, translunar trajectory, lunar orbit and return to Earth.

Under the title ‘Future’, the fourth area is dedicated to the Artemis program, a series of lunar missions led by NASA and which represents the first step in establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon and preparing for missions to Mars.

Starting on May 8, will be the ‘Mediterranea’ exhibition carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy that represents the Mediterranean of today and yesterday, using images obtained from the most advanced space technology. advanced information available and, in some cases, processed solely for the project by the Italian and European Space Agencies and by Telespazio/e-Geos.

Continuing with the content dedicated to astronomy and space exploration, the exhibition ‘Up to Space. ‘Space Mission’, scheduled for May 16, will offer visitors an adventure that will allow them to carry out space training, travel and survive in space, knowing the characteristics from a scientific point of view. Using interactive modules and original objects, the public will learn about the daily lives of astronauts.

European Space Agency Conference

The head of Education and Communication of the European Space Agency (ESA), Sandra Benítez, will give the talk ‘European Space Agency: Exploring the Universe to better care for our planet’. The event, with free entry, will be on Wednesday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. in the Santiago Grisolía Auditorium of the Museu de les Ciències.

In her lecture, she will show the most significant findings achieved by ESA’s scientific missions in the field of space astronomy, which not only expand the understanding of the universe, but also contribute to environmental protection, foster international cooperation, stimulate economic progress and enrich the quality of life on our planet. She will also offer a look at future missions that will enable a deeper understanding of the origins of the universe and the possibility of discovering habitable worlds beyond our solar system.