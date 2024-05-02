



Santa Pola town hall is the latest administration to join the Carpeta Ciudadana, or “Citizens Folder”, allowing you to access and monitor information on a single virtual site and application.

Until now, the procedures that citizens and companies carried out at the town hall could only be consulted via the Internet at the municipal electronic headquarters. Now, it is integrated with the Citizen Folder of the Government of Spain, which can be accessed through the web or its mobile app.

“This represents a very significant step in the digital transformation of the Santa Pola Council, in its commitment to innovative electronic administration, and reflects our commitment to modernisation and adaptation to current needs. Now we can access municipal information from any electronic device”, the say in a statement.

Access for citizens and companies to know the status of their negotiations with the Santa Pola Council is now available through the Citizen Folder of the Government of Spain. ( https://carpetaciudadana.gob.es ), in addition to the municipal electronic headquarters.

You can also use the Mi Carpeta Ciudadana mobile app, which can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store and can be used in English.

To access any of the systems it is necessary to use one of the valid identification methods, such as DNIe, electronic certificate, cl@ve, etc.

Once inside the Citizen Folder, the user can review all their files in the general administration, the autonomous communities, provincial councils or city councils, all in the same place.

In addition, another very practical utility is that you can consult other data such as your personal educational record, the balance of driving licence points, the European health card, receive notices and alerts of upcoming events such as renewals of your DNI, ITV, driving licence, etc.