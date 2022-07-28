



A protest has been organised for Sunday, starting at 19:00, which aims to raise the voice of concern for those wanting to save the Doña Sinforosa Park in Torrevieja, which is earmarked to be destroyed to make way for a high-rise apartment block.

The Los Verdes Green Party are behind the event, who claim that experts endorse their rescue plan, which they say is nothing more than for “the construction of monstrous towers and the ball is only endorsed by the greed and the brother-in-law of the Partido Popular of Eduardo Dolón.”

The Alicante coastal department had already raised their concerns over the locally approved plans to build the apartment, as the plans encroach onto protected land, and therefore could not be endorsed by the provincial body.

For more information on the protest, you can follow the event created with Los Verdes on Facebook, Salvemos Doña Sinforosa.