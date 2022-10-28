



Torrevieja town hall is about to begin installing the Christmas lights in the municipality, at a cost to the public purse far greater than other municipalities, but they have justified the extra expense by saying that they will dress some sixty streets, walkways, and squares, placing more than 570 arches and streetlight motifs that will shine between 26 November 2022 and 6 January 2023.

They also explain that despite the increase, they will consume 30 percent less electricity, as they will be high-efficiency LED lights, although the 30 percent increase is compared to them being traditional lighting units, and will be less of a saving due to the increase.

The Councillor for Festivities, Concha Sala, has also explained that, deciding to follow the guidance of the regional government, the lights will only be switched on from 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m., rather than 7:00 a.m. as in previous years.

The electrical installation has been reinforced and renovated with the provision of new wiring, electrical panels, and new magneto-thermal clocks that will offer better performance, they say. The Local Government Board ratified the decision of the Contracting Committee to definitively award the lighting contract to Servicio Integral de Instalaciones Eléctricas Radiluz SL, for an amount of 291,152.36 euro plus IVA.